Man in critical condition in hospital after M1 crash

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on the M1 this morning.

The 48-year-old suffered serious injuries in the collision, which happened at around 5.40am.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He is receiving treatment in hospital but remains under police supervision.

The M1 southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 26 was shut for around nine hours following the crash.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said the collision involved several vehicles.

The spokesman added: “The incident was responded to by ambulance and fire crews as well as officers from neighbouring forces.

“On arrival officers found members of the public coming to the aid of those involved and we extend our thanks to them.

“Investigators are urgently seeking information and crucially any dash camera footage of the incident.

“If you think you can help, call 101 quoting number 142 of March 24, 2018.”