Man fined after he built a wall outside his Ordsall home which breached planning conditions

Bassetlaw District Council has taken action against a Retford man who failed to abide by a number of planning conditions when building a wall outside his Ordsall home.

Lee Phillip White was fined £615 and ordered to pay the council’s legal costs of £570, in addition to a victim surcharge of £61, after he failed to rectify work on a perimeter wall at his property on High Street, Ordsall that breached three planning conditions.

Planning conditions stated that in the interests of road safety, the perimeter wall should be no higher than 600mm and lines of sight should be protected, in addition to positioning access gates at least 5.50m from the highway boundary.

Mr White was alerted to the breach of planning conditions on December 5, 2017, and then sent a warning letter on December 19, 2017, giving him 28 days to rectify the breaches.

On January 9, Mr White indicated he wished to make a planning application in an attempt to keep the wall and gates and was given 28 days to submit the application.

No application was submitted to the council and authorisation to pursue enforcement action was granted on March 9. On March 23, a Breach of Condition Notice was served requiring Mr White to rectify the breaches within three months.

Mr White failed to comply with the notice with the timeframe, which resulted in the prosecution at Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 9.

Beverley Alderton Sambrook, head of regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Mr White’s property is located on a busy road and these planning conditions were put in place to ensure the safety of road users, pedestrians and the people using this property were not compromised.

“Mr White had received advice from the Council’s Planning Enforcement Officer regarding this matter, as well as ample time to rectify the work so that it complied with his planning permission.”