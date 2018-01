A man has been charged after a robbery at a Retford bookmakers.

Ismail Koyunlu, 35, of Bridgegate, Retford, has been charged with robbery, two counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of an offensive weapon.

The robbery took place at a bookmakers in Market Place, Retford at around 6.30pm on January 6.

No one was injured.

He has been remanded after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court t on January 9 whilst he awaits his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court.