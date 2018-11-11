Man arrested after Retford house collision released under investigation

A man who was arrested after a car left a road in Retford and collided with a house has been released under investigation.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 3.35pm yesterday, November 10, following the report of the collision in Thrumpton Lane in the Thrumpton area of Retford. A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He has since been released under investigation. Five other occupants of the vehicle - a grey Jaguar XF - escaped with non-serious injuries. No-one else was injured during the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dashcam footage of the incident or who saw the vehicle in the area in the moments before the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of 10 November 2018.