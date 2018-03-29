Make-up ace Elaine is living the dream

Ambition has no age limit for mature student Elaine Searston who has found her calling in the world of professional make-up.

Elaine became a professional make-up artist after studying with North Notts College at the Retford Post-16 Centre.

After graduating from Dinnington High School, Elaine went on to try a variety of careers including veterinary nursing, sales, retail and support work.

During her retail career, she studied and practiced Holistic therapies in evenings to support her family.

This was a stepping stone for Elaine, whilst studying on a beauty course she came across the theatrical media hair and make-up course at North Notts College.

With a background in beauty already Elaine chose to pursue make-up in the next academic year.

Instantly intrigued she enrolled on the evening fashion and photographic make-up short course, which taught her new skills and increased her enthusiasm for starting the full-time course even more.

While on her course Elaine helped out doing wedding make-up at the West Retford Hotel, a family owned and operated business.

Elaine impressed so much she is now the hotel’s make-up artist for their wedding package offers.

Although Elaine started late at College, she now has a successful business from it and currently offers beauty treatments to both male and female clients, special occasion make-up and bridal make-up both for the hotel and privately.

During her final assessment at college Elaine created a Cruella De Vil-inspired look from the 1961 animated Disney film 101 Dalmatians and made friends with her model, whose brother turned out to be the renowned photographer David Keep.

Elaine will be working with David for his upcoming photoshoot focused on the beauty of mature women.

Elaine’s bridal clients have also recently nominated her for an I Do Magazine Award for providing wedding beauty services.

I Do Magazine runs the UK’s biggest one-day wedding exhibitions throughout all of Yorkshire and Humberside.

Elaine said, “It’s an honour to even be nominated, the success of my business comes from making people feel their most beautiful, and that is so close to my heart.

“Running a business while studying at college and owning a house is a big commitment.

“As a mature student you can have a lot going on in your life, but I could see how my skills were developing and I loved it.

I had the best time at college, I made friends for life and have a thriving business.”