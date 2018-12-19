‘Magic keys’ will help Santa deliver presents to children in homes without chimneys at Gateford Park in Worksop

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West is helping Santa deliver festive cheer in Worksop this Christmas, by giving away ‘magic keys’ for children whose houses don’t have a chimney.

All the new homes at Gateford Park in Worksop are chimney free, so children who live at the development and in the surrounding area can visit the development’s sales office to collect their special ‘magic keys’.

This will help make sure Santa can still deliver some seasonal magic, despite not using his traditional entrance way this Christmas Eve.

Sam Wood, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West said: “We want to ensure that every child knows Santa can reach them this Christmas Eve, including the children who live in houses without chimneys, like our new homes at Gateford Park.

“We are urging children in Worksop to visit our sales office with their parents to pick up their free ‘magic key’ before December 24, so everyone can have a wonderful Christmas.”

Gateford Park is open 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Mondays, and 10am to 5.30pm on Thursday to Sunday.

For more information on David Wilson Homes’ developments near you visit www.dwh.co.uk.