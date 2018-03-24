M1 fully open after 'serious' crash

The M1 southbound is now fully open after a closure following a 'serious' crash this morning.

The carriageway was shut between junctions 28 and 26 for almost nine hours.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a 'serious collision' on the stretch of the motorway at 5.40am.

A Highways England spokesman said: "All closures have been removed and the southbound carriageway is now fully open.

"There are long delays remaining in the area but these should soon start to clear now that all the closures have been removed."

At this stage, police have not released any more details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.