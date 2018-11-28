Looking for some Christmas dough? Pizza Hut is hiring

Restaurant and takeaway chain Pizza Hut is looking for some seasonal staff for Christmas.

The group is looking for delivery shift managers, bike riders and car drivers for its delivery teams at restaurants in Mansfield, Hucknall, Eastwood and Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as restaurants in Rotherham and Sheffield.

Servers, Christmas staff and kitchen staff are also needed at it’s Nottingham Road site in Mansfield as well as sites in Nottingham and Sheffield.

For full details, visit http://www.careersatpizzahut.co.uk