Lincs: See who has been in court

ASSAULT

Jessica Sills, 22, of Daubeney Avenue, Saxilby; assaulted two men by beating them. Community order made, curfew for eight weeks from 9pm to 5.30am, pay a total of £300 compensation and £100 costs.

Andrew Ferris, 42, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for four months, restraining order made, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ALCOHOL

Kyle Jenkins, 26, of Broughton Gardens, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 18 months.

Deborah Comins, 55, of Chaucer Drive, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 12 months.

DRUGS

Mirajul Choudhury, 21, of Monks Road, Lincoln; in possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Andrew Ferris, 42, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough; drove without a test certificate. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Johnson, 28, of Forest Road, Elkesley; drove without an insurance policy. Discharged absolutely and £85 costs.

Katy Hewitt, 36, of Larne Road, Lincoln; drove without a test certificate. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Ruben Moses, 48, of Burns Street, Gainsborough; failed to comply with notification requirements. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £20 victim surcharge.