Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Anthony Skayman, 30, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with six points.

Sarah Bland, 53, of Kirton Road, Blyton; driving exceeding the 70 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Len Jenny, 30, of St ~Andrews Close, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Brendan Moore, 50, of Harpswell Close, Gainsborough; driving exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Christopher Oates, 32, of Apley Close, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy, a licence or due care and attention. Fined a total of £1,150, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Alistair Penniston, 45, of William Street, Saxilby; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ALCOHOL

Martin Shaw, 30, of Forster Street, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 18 months.

DRUGS

Daniel-Lee Robinson, 32, of Dunstall Walk, Gainsborough; in possession of cannabis and assaulted a constable in the executionof his duty. Fined a total of £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £75 compensation.