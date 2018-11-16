Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Jessica Connelly, 29, of Garfield Street, Gainsborough; driving over the 40 mile per hour speed limit. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Thomas Handley, 39, of Willingham Road, Gainsborough; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Laura Brewer, 35, of Bycroft Road, Morton; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

Jekaterina Paskauskiene, 59, of Sidney Street, Lincoln; driving over the 30 mile per hour speed limit. Fined £103, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Nicolae Birlea, 39, of Ripon Street, Lincoln; driving over the 30 mile per hour speed limit. Fined £108, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Joe Burgess, 24, of Newark Road, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined a total of £160, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Krista Lunney, 42, of Thesiger Street, Lincoln; driving over the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Philip Martinson, 50, of St Giles Avenue, Lincoln; driving over the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Grant, 38, of Hallcroft Road, Retford; driving over the 50 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Martine Domoney, 32, of Bowling Green Road, Gainsborough; stole make up from Boots. Fined £90 and £22 compensation.