Lincs: See who has been in court

BREACH

Paul Lyall, 21, of Knee Avenue, Gainsborough; failed to comply with community order. Original order varied to add a rehabilitation activity requirement.

MOTORING

Nathan Millward, 23, of Cecil Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined a total of £880, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Jason Banda, 59, of Northolme View, Gainsborough; driving over the 70 mph speed limit. Fined £70, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with three points.

Nathaniel Newbold, 32, of Aegir Close, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Hayden Roberts, 30, of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough; driving without due car and attention. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Simpson, 40, of Trent Street, Retford; driving over the 30 mph speed limit. Fined £333, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with five points.

Edgaras Llarioncas, 25, of Thesiger Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Arturs Matuzevics, 23, of Westwick Gardens, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

ALCOHOL

Luke Mitchell, 21, of Henlow Close, Lincoln; driving under the influence of drugs including Benzoylecgonine and Ketamine. Fined a total of £500, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.