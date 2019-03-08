Lincs: Results from the courts

ALCOHOL

Ryan Bruinsma, 28, of Cross Street, Morton; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £311, £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Gainsborough Standard In Court logo

MOTORING

Michael Fletcher, 29, of Canon Cook Close, Saxilby; driving at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Amanda Smith, 43, of Newlands, Gainsborough; driving at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £300, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Sonia Emmerton-Baddiley, 43, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough; driving at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £66, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Leah Francis, 24, of Frampton Terrace, Gainsborough; driving at a speed in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £90, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

THEFT

Helen Edkins, 35, of Darwin Street, Gainsborough; stole goods to a value of £91.45 belonging to Tesco. Discharged conditionally for nine months and £20 victim surcharge.

DAMAGE

Anne Randall, 72, of Willingham Road, Gainsborough; an accident occurred and failed to stop, failed to report the accident to the police and driving without due care and attention. Fined £550, £55 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

DRUGS

Declan Mulholland, 19, of Riby Close, Gainsborough; possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.