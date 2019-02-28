Lincs: Results from the courts

DRUGS

Richard Hall, 43, of Lewis Street, Gainsborough; possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

William Smith, 21, of Lea Road West, Gainsborough; possession of cannabis. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

ALCOHOL

Gergely Balog, 29, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £420, £42 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 16 months.

THEFT

David Titley, 37, of Aisby Walk, Gainsborough; stole two Nivea gift sets to the value of £19.98 belonging to B&M and two packs of liquid tabs to the value of £10 belonging to Wilkinson. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, a total of £29.98 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

John Smith, 34, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough; jointly attempted to steal cash from a telephone kiosk. Fined £120, £219.20 compensation and £30 victim surcharge.

Liam Smith, 18, of Carr Lane, East Stockwith; jointly attempted to steal cash from a telephone kiosk. Fined £100, £219.20 compensation and £30 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Kevin Roberts, 34, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; refused to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £140, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified for 18 months.

Peter Swaby, 59, of St Botolphs Gate, Saxilby; driving without due care and attention. Fined £293, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

BREACH

Theo Briggs, 21, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough; breached suspended sentence. Fined £233.