Lincs: Results from the courts

ASSAULT

Levi Locking, 23, of Burns Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a PCSO by beating him and driving without insurance. Community order made, carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay £500 compensation, £100 costs and disqualified for six months.

THEFT

Paul White, 30, of Florence Terrace, Gainsborough; stoles goods to the value of £59.92 belonging to the Co-op. Pay £59.92 compensation.

James Donaldson, 39, of Monks Road, Lincoln; stole a drill worth £85 belonging to B&Q. Discharged conditionally for six months and pay £20 victim surcharge.

Sunny Johnson, 33, of Carrington Drive, Lincoln; stole meat products to the value of £52.88 belonging to the Co-op. Discharged conditionally for six months and pay £26.44 compensation.

MOTORING

Christopher O’Brien, 26, of Fillingham Close, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £380, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Donald Sweeting, 50, of Garfield Street, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge, £30 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Michelle Noble, 48, of Lakeview Road, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony Hanson, 21, of Yarborough Road, Lincoln; speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

OTHER

Darren Matthews, 42, of Cherry Tree Road, Gainsborough; used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards police officers. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £40 costs.