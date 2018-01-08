Lincs: Results from the courts

THEFT

Gareth Barton, 36, of Tower Flats, Lincoln; stole shaver to the value of £280 belonging to Boots. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and pay £280 compensation.

MOTORING

Lauren Brown, 33, of Edward Road, Gainsborough; driving at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour limit. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Christian Shepherd, 29, of High Street, Blyton; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Simon Woods, 53, of High Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £145, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Martin Cook, 32, of Parker Avenue, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

DAMAGE

Scott Whitehead, 39, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough; damaged a window to the value of £180, attempted to enter as a trespasser and failed to surrender. Community order made and pay a total of £420 compensation.

ASSAULT

Adrian Chapman, 25, of Church Street, Gainsborough; assaulted a man by beating him. Committed to prison for four weeks, £100 compensation and £50 costs.

BREACH

Adam Lobley, 31, of Bowling Green Road, Gainsborough; failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue.

ALCOHOL

Allison Johnson, 49, of Mallard Close, Lincoln; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £345, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.