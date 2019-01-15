Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Mest Tarim, 33, of Silver Street, Gainsborough; driving without due care and attention. Fined £323, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Sonia Baddiley, 43, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough; driving over the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Leah Francis, 24, of Frampton Terrace, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licenced endorsed with six points.

ALCOHOL

Jason Dean, 42, of Glentham Road, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £650, £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

THEFT

Wesley Manson, 41, of Lloyd Place, Hemswell Cliff; stole metal of an unknown value. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ASSAULT

Leon Pinion, 32, of Theaker Avenue, Gainsborough; assaulted a police officer. Community order made, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, £50 compensation, £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Christopher Thew, 28, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough; possession of an offensive weapon. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Cutler, 29, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough; possession of an offensive weapon. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months and £115 victim surcharge.