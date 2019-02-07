Leader's 'disappointment' at power station closure.

The leader of Bassetlaw District Council has spoken of his disappointment at one of Nottinghamshire's three remaining coal-fired power stations.

EDF Energy today announced Cottam power station would shut in September.

The decision to close the station near Retford, which has been running for the last 50 years, was announced today, February 7.

EDF Energy which operates the station will not be economically viable beyond the end of September 2019.

Councillor Simon Greaves, council leader, said: "After helping to keep the nation’s lights on for a generation, Cottam Power Station has been a significant landmark on Bassetlaw’s horizon for more than 50 years.

“While the closure had been mooted for some time, it still comes as a massive disappointment to hear that energy generation at Cottam is to come to an end so soon.

“Cottam has been a major employer in Bassetlaw and it is reassuring to hear that many of the highly skilled work force currently employed by EDF Energy will be supported as they make the transition into alternative employment.

“However, in time we will also be seeking assurances that a site like this does not go to waste and that a regeneration plan comes to fruition in the near future.”

Cottam is one of the UK's last seven coal-fired power stations, of which three are in Nottinghamshire - Cottam, West Burton and Ratcliffe-upon-Soar.

