LATEST COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Motoring

Douglas Dorrian, 25, of Armstrong Road, Retford; driving dangerously. Community order made, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Ryan Claughton, Main Street, Laneham Retford; failed to stop at the scene of an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with seven points.

Ryan Ford, 39, of Plantation Hill, Worksop; driving in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Violence

Susanne Button, 41, of Kingston Road, Worksop; assaulted a man by beating him and had a dog which was out of control and injured a police constable. Dog to be kept on a restricted lead and muzzled when in public, fined a total of £300, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Gilfoyle, 28, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop; assaulted a woman by beating her. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, restraining order made, £115 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Theft

Jason Peacock, 21, of Lincoln Street, Worksop; took a car without the owner’s consent and drove without insurance or a licence. Committed to prison for six weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Adrian Soltys, 23, of Bridge Street, Worksop; stole headphones to the value of £283.31 belonging to Brighthouse and two electic shavers to the value of £20 each belonging to Asda. Fined a total of £90, £323.31 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alcohol

Chloe Smith, 18, of Lichfield Close, Worksop; drove under the influence of alcohol, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Damage

Richard Taylor, 49, of Queen Street, Worksop; damaged a door frame. Discharged conditionall for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £30 costs.

Other

Raymond Smith, 42, of Windmill Lane, Worksop; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Conway, 23, of Lichfield Close, Worksop; used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him. Committed to prison for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge.