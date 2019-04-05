Kirkby man set for crown court to face underage sex charge

A Kirkby man will go to the crown court to face charges of arranging sex with a child.

Ricky Steemson, 33, of Chartwell Road, made no plea when he was charged with arranging sexual actvity with a child between March 31, and April 4, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said the case was not suitable to be heard at the magistrates court.

He was bailed until May 3, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with a child, access the internet and resides at Sycamore Avenue, Glapwell.

