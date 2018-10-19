Kirkby man flipped car after drinking session with pals

A Kirkby man had dropped off friends after a drinking session just before he crashed into roadworks and flipped his car on to its side, a court heard.

Thomas Taylor hit a barrier in his Peugeot 206 on Southwell Lane, at 1am on April 21, after downing eight pints of lager as well as spirits, at Wetherspoons, in Kirkby.

He was taken to King’s Mill Hospital and a blood sample was taken, revealing he had 161 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Taylor, who had no previous convictions, had been forced to sign on for benefits because he was unable to get enough regular agency work.

“He had dropped friends off and was driving towards Morrisons,” he said.

Taylor, 20, of Southwell Close, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if completed by November 2019.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.