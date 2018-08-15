Kirby woman fined for missing curfew

A Kirkby woman who failed to get home before a curfew started because she had been attacked was “playing fast and loose” with the order, a court heard.

Samantha Barker missed her 9pm deadline between June 24 and 26.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “She had been attacked in her car by someone she knew. She remained at her father’s house because she was worried about driving after being hit in the face.”

Barker, 33, of Skegby Road, admitted breaching the community order, which contains a 9pm to 6am curfew, imposed on May 30, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “It seems to me you played fast and loose with the terms of this curfew.”

He fined her £100, and ordered her to pay £60 costs.