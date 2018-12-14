John Mann says it’s time to give Northern Ireland heroes their own memorial

This week, I raised the issue at Northern Ireland Parliamentary Question Time about the fact that there is not a dedicated memorial in the UK to those that lost their lives in the conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1970s, writes John Mann MP.

One of these was Anthony Dykes from Harworth who was killed in 1979 and his parents have been campaigning for a specific memorial for their son.

John Mann MP

I stated to the Minister for Northern Ireland that it was time there was a specific memorial for those who served their country and lost their lives in Northern Ireland.

The Minister recognised the heroic actions of all those who served in Northern Ireland but unfortunately did not commit to creating a new memorial for Northern Ireland veterans but this is something that I will continue to campaign for.

This week, it was announced that the county council is no longer going to press forward on its plans for local government reorganisation.

This was a proposal that would never have benefited Bassetlaw people and I am delighted that the recent consultation rejected the council’s plans.

My concern is that thousands of pounds has been wasted on this vanity project whilst at the same time the council has sent out bills tripling social care costs to the most vulnerable in our communities.

I would like to thank every single person in the constituency that took the time to take part in the council’s consultation.

It is because of these contri-butions and pressure from individuals that the council has dropped these proposals.

Brexit has dominated the news this week and hundreds of constituents have been in touch with their views.

I encourage you all to get in touch with me at mannj@parliament.uk and I will be giving advice on how the different outcomes might impact you over the next few weeks.

What happens next with Brexit, I don’t know.

There is no majority yet for anything in Parliament and nobody can be certain what we will end up voting on.