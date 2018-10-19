John Mann says any MP who has bullied staff should be sacked

It has been another busy week in Parliament, writes John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw.

Dame Laura Cox QC has published a report into bullying and harassment within the Houses of Parliament.

John Mann MP

The report exposed an ingrained culture of bullying and harassment in Parliament and identified those individuals who have been bullying or harassing staff.

It’s absolutely right that these people should be named, shamed and I am calling for them to be sacked by Parliament or by their relevant political party.

Every political party should give its public support to these recommendations and actively work to change the working culture of Parliament.

You can see the clip of my urgent question to the Leader of the House of Commons on my Facebook page.

In Worksop last week, staff working in Sainsbury’s on Newcastle Avenue were left shaken after money was grabbed at knife point.

They are very lucky not to have been injured and this is an unacceptable hazard of working in a shop.

The Offensive Weapons Bill was supposed to be debated in parliament last Monday but the Government withdrew it at the last minute.

I put my name to an amendment to the Bill which would provide legal protection for shop workers who attempt to enforce the ban on selling corrosive substances and knives to under 18s.

This Bill is needed in order to protect shop workers in every community across the UK.

I look forward to backing this Bill when it’s put back on the agenda.

The time has come around to start applying for school places for admission next September.

Please make sure that you apply on time for a secondary school place, and use all four preferences.

Applications for primary to secondary (year seven) can be made until October 31.

The best way to apply is online.

For more information about the application process, schools and places available or how places are allocated, you can visit the website at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions or call 0300 5008080.