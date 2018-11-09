John Mann pays tribute to international soldiers who helped achieve the British victory in WWI

This weekend, there will be commemorations all over the country for the centenary since the First World War ended, writes John Mann MP.

Together, we will fall silent for two minutes at 11 o’clock on Sunday to remember all those who have died whilst serving their country in combat.

John Mann MP

I will be attending special assembly on Friday at Ramsden Primary School and will be laying a wreath at the memorial in Worksop on Sunday.

It is important to recognise the vital contribution that the soldiers from the Commonwealth, especially the Gurkas and soldiers from Fiji, gave to British efforts in the war.

It was an international effort and we will remember all those, from every country that lost their lives in protecting us in that conflict.

The British Army contributes so much to this country.

I was lucky enough to go to Kenya to see how Britishn soldiers are training local people to catch wildlife poachers.

This experience led me to putting together a proposal to the Government about how the British Army could help in the international fight against illegal wildlife trading.

The role of our army stretches beyond defending and protecting our nation and our allies and we should be proud of all the

work that it does.

The Ministry of Defence are currently looking to recruit 5,000 soldiers, sailors and pilots.

In Britain, there are falling numbers of people wanting to join the army and have a career in defence.

We need more young people coming forward and considering becoming a member of the armed forces.

If you are interested in a career in the armed forces or would just like a bit more information, contact my office on 01909 506200 email or

I hope that you will join me in remembering those who fought for our country on Sunday by observing the two-minute silence at 11am.

We should also give thanks to those who are currently serving in the armed forces, who are willing to put their lives at risk to protect our liberty and freedom in Britain today.