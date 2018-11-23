Jobless man fined for Worksop shop thefts

A man who stole groceries from B&M Bargains in Worksop had just been made redundant, a court heard.

James Colton took £129 of goods from the Bridge Street store, on November 15, last year, and returned on December 30, when he was detained with £167 of groceries.

He told police he had recently been laid off from work and he planned to sell the items at half price.

Prosector Sarah Sanderson apologised for the length of time it had taken to bring the case to court.

Colton, who had no previous convictions, said: “I shouldn’t have done it. I wasn’t in the best frame of mind.

“I am back working full time. I have a job I enjoy. I work all over the country.”

Colton, 25, of Chestnut Road, Langold, admitted the thefts, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £200 and must pay a £30 government surcharge, as well as £129 compensation for the goods that weren’t recovered.