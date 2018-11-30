Jail for Mansfield man who stole booze and an iron

A Mansfield man who stole booze and an electric iron to fund his £50 per day drug habit has been locked up.

Jamie MacLennan was arrested on a warrant after he failed to turn up to court on November 20, and he also missed a probation appointment on November 2.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said he stole a £20 bottle of Jack Daniels, from Sainsbury’s, on October 26, and a £50 electric iron from Beales, on November 29.

The thefts put him in breach of a period of post-sentence supervision, imposed after he was jailed for shoplifting in April.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “It’s fair to say he acknowledges his lifestyle is chaotic.

“He says “I would love to be in a position where I can settle down and resolve my problems.””

He said the father of two “put his head in the sand” after the first offence, and conceded that custody was inevitable.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton told the court that MacLennan passed the probation office every day on his way to collect a drug substitute prescription.

MacLennan, 30, of St Crispin’s Court, Stockwell Gate, admitted the thefts and breaches when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, and was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge on his release.