Jail for homeless man spotted on Mansfield market place

A homeless man who ignored a court order banning him from Mansfield town centre for the seventh time has been jailed.

Kyle Gregg was due to meet his father to borrow money when CCTV picked him up in the market place, on November 14.

Two days earlier he was also spotted on CCTV stealing a £16 remote controlled toy car from TK Maxx, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Gregg was released from prison on October 31, after receiving 20 weeks in custody, on August 23, for breaching the order.

“He was able to find accommodation in Harworth, but was evicted for taking mamba which he denies,” said Mr Pridham.

“He comes from the Mansfield area and was sleeping in a tent with a friend.

“He foolishly went into town and was caught on CCTV.”

The court heard he is banned from Mansfield town centre until September 2021, by a criminal behaviour order imposed in April.

Gregg, 30, admitted the offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chair Cherryl Lacey said: “The fact is you have a persistent and willful breach of your criminal order.”

Gregg received 24 weeks in prison for the breach, plus two weeks for the theft. He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge and compensation to TK Maxx.