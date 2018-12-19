It was a record year for garden waste collection in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw residents helped to recycle more than 2,600 tonnes of garden waste during Bassetlaw District Council’s 2018 season of collections.

In 2018, almost 8,000 Bassetlaw residents subscribed to the seasonal Garden Waste Collection service, which ran between March and December, and exceeded last year’s total.

This was despite a delayed start due the extreme weather that brought snow and icy temperatures in March, followed by one of the hottest summers on record.

The total amount of garden waste collected in Bassetlaw is equivalent to the weight of 13 Blue Whales, 10 fully loaded 40-ft shipping containers, or the London Eye with people on it.

You can now sign up for the 2019 season of fortnightly collections, which remain at just £30 per season, per bin, and will run from the beginning of March to the end of November. Existing customers have been invited to re-subscribe and around 3,000 people have already signed up for the 2019 season.

The £30 fee includes the use of a 240 litre wheelie bin per subscription, in which you’ll be able to place grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, leaves, small branches and twigs, weeds and flowers.