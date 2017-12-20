‘Inspirational’ Worksop teaching assistant Jo recognised with Guardian Rose

A much-loved Worksop teaching assistant who overcame a gruelling battle with breast cancer has been “reminded how inspirational she is” with a Guardian Rose.

Joanne Maddison, who works at Redlands Primary School on Crown Street, was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at the school on Tuesday (December 19).

Joanne was nominated by teacher Sonia Batty- the pair have been close for more than 13 years after forging a friendship at Redlands.

Sonia said: “I met Jo while I was training at the school.

“She had just qualified as a teaching assistant while I was doing my placement.

“We hit it off straight away, and have been good friends ever since. Both our kids went to Redlands, too.”

Sonia was reminded how precious the friendship was to her when Joanna was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

“Unfortunately, Joanne was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple of years ago,” said Sonia.

“But she has since returned to work at Redlands and has been so strong, positive and professional throughout this time.

“She’s a great friend and teaching assistant and that’s why I am nominating her for this award.”

“Jo is loved by everyone at Redlands and needs reminding what an inspirational and lovely lady she is,” Sonia added.

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by popular Worksop florist Walkers House of Flowers, in the Priory Shopping Centre.

The award continues to highlight some of the fantastic work being done in our communities.

If you know someone who goes that extra mile to help others, why not nominate them for a Guardian Rose and give them the credit they deserve?

You can email your nomination to worksop-guardian.co.uk or call 01909 500500.