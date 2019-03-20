Inquests open into deaths of mother and daughter

Inquests into the deaths of a mother and daughter who died after a crash in Mansfield Woodhouse have been opened and adjourned.

Assistant coroner Lisa Morris opened the inquests into the deaths of 86-year-old Jean May Daniels and her daughter, 67-year-old Joy, on Wednesday.

It is believed they died after their Nissan Micra collided with a wall, on Welbeck Road, at around 6.30pm, on January 2.

Joy died on January 3, and Jean died on January 15.

Both inquests were adjourned until April 12, when they will be linked.

The assistant coroner expressed her condolences to the family.