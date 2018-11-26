Ingham dance school attempt world record Tapathon in aid of Children in Need

Pupils from Starstruck School of Dance in Ingham joined dancers across the country to perform a specially choreographed tap dance routine in attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest tap dance at multiple venues, while raising money for BBC’s Children in Need.

Natalie Lunt, principal, said: “This year 7,494 tappers took part across the UK and collectively we raised more than £36,700 for BBC Children in Need, a tremendous achievement in itself.

“Unfortunately we fell short of the world record, which currently stands at 7,596, by just 102 persons. It was so close.”

“Our pupils love taking part in this event and raising money for such a good cause. We look forward to participating again next year when Tapathon celebrates its 10th anniversary; I really think it could be the year that we smash the record.”