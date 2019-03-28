Improvements to Retford Railway Station are on track

A £115,000 upgrade of Retford Railway Station is on track to be completed in the coming weeks.

The upgrade project features a revamp of the subway to Ordsall including new LED lighting, improvements to the steps, a new surface for the tunnel footpath, repainting of the walls and new decorative panels.

Grants are being used to upgrade Retford Train Station

Other elements of the project include new station and town centre signposts, new ‘Welcome to Retford’ signs on the platforms and in the entrance hall, and new window displays and interpretation panels that focus on Retford’s Heritage and the destinations that can be reached from Retford Station.

The multi-partner project is being funded through a £90,000 grant from LNER’s Customer and Community Investment Fund, in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and supported by North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP) and Retford Civic Society. In addition, funding of £25,000 has been provided by Nottinghamshire County Council to carry out the subway improvements.

LNER’s Station Partnership Project Manager, Rachael Wilson said: “LNER is very pleased to be working with Bassetlaw District Council and other stakeholders to deliver these improvements, which we’re supporting through our Customer and Community Investment Fund.

“With this funding, we have been able to create a welcoming and interesting environment for customers and the local community.”

Local community groups including the North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP) and Retford Civic Society have worked closely with the District Council to develop the project.

Rick Brand, chair of the Bassetlaw Area Group, NNLCRP, said “Retford station is a major gateway, with a fast and convenient service from London.

“The improvements will be welcomed by both residents and visitors, especially those coming to Mayflower Pilgrims country as we approach the 400th anniversary next year.

“Further enhancements are also being planned for the future, which will increase the accessibility of the station.”

Derek Turner, chairman of Retford Civic Society, said: “We are proud to have been part of this project which enhances our heritage Railway Station as well as providing a safer environment with the upgraded tunnel.”