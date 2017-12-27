ICE ALERT: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for East Midlands

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the East Midlands.

The warning, which is in force from 4pm today (Wednesday) until 11am tomorrow (Thursday) states: "Earlier rain, sleet and snow across eastern England will clear late on Wednesday afternoon with icy patches expected to readily develop through the evening on untreated surfaces.

"Melting snow across central and southern England on Wednesday afternoon will also lead to some icy patches redeveloping overnight.

"Scattered wintry showers will also affect western areas which may wash off previously treated surfaces.

"1-2 cm of snow may accumulate above around 200 metres where showers do fall."