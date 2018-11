A Huthwaite man faces crown court for dangerous driving in a stolen car.

Jack Askew, 23, of Parkside, entered no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged he drove a stolen Ford Fiesta in Sutton and was involved with a police chase that ended on Unwin Road, on February 22.

He was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 3.