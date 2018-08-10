Hucknall man stole schoolboy’s bike from school

A Hucknall man who stole an £1,800 bike from a school in Kirkby was tracked down after a reward was offered on social media, a court heard.

Adam Watson was joined by two other men when the Scott Genius 720 bike was taken from Ashfield Comprehensive School, while its young owner was in class, on May 14.

CCTV was checked by police and a £150 reward was offered on social media by the owner’s mum, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He said: “These bikes can retail at over £3,000 and the owner’s mother had to get a second job to pay the reward.”

Amy Godson, mitigating, said Watson was walking with two friends, one of whom suggested going into the school. He accepting riding the bike out of the school.

“His home address was visited on a number of occasions,” she said. “There have been allegations of criminal damage which are being investigated by the police.”

He was last before the courts in 2016, when he received a community order and unpaid work. He was convicted of theft in 2012.

Watson, 25, of Lime Tree Road, admitted theft by finding when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order, and must attend ten rehabilitation days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge and £150 compensation.