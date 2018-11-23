Hucknall man flouted drugs test and risked prison

A Hucknall man who refused to provide a sample for a drugs test risked being sent to prison for breaching a court order, magistrates heard.

Justin Lamb was arrested for criminal damage and taken to Mansfield Police Station, on October 15, when he refused to cooperate.

The court heard he is on an 18-month suspended sentence order, and had tested positive for drugs two days earlier, when he was arrested in connection with another matter.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “I am at a loss to understand why a sample was needed.

“He accepts he shouldn’t have rebelled against it - bearing in mind he is in a precarious position.”

He added that the criminal damage matter came to nothing, and that it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said there had been a great improvement in his behaviour over the last three weeks and he had tested negative for all substances.

Lamb, 21, of Magnolia Grove, admitted refusing to provide a sample for a Class A drug test, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates extended the suspended sentence for a month. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.