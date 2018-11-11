How to join our World War One photo gallery of appreciation

As we salute our heroic servicemen and women on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, there are plenty of you wearing your poppy emblems with pride at remembrance events.

We want to show how well our area has done at remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

To mark the occasion we are urging as many readers as possible to send in snaps of them wearing a poppy, attending a memorial service or parade, or of the poppy decorations in your area.

This photo gallery of appreciation will carry extra poignancy this year with Armistice Day (November 11) falling on Remembrance Sunday and marking 100 years since the cessation of hostilities in World War One.

You can get involved by commenting on our Facebook post or sending in a picture of themselves wearing a poppy to Danielle.Andrews@jpress.co.uk.

Please include your name and where you are from.