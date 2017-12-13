House deemed ‘too dangerous’ has been shut down by Notts Police

A property deemed too dangerous to live in by Bassetlaw District Council and which attracted persistent anti-social behaviour has been shut down by Nottinghamshire Police.

The landlord of the property in Ely Close, Worksop, Susan Jubb was served with a Prohibition Order by Bassetlaw District Council’s Housing Standards Team on November 28, which prevents anyone inhabiting the property, after officers had identified 17 areas of concern and required the landlord to take immediate remedial action on 11 counts.

These areas of concern related to the temperature of the property, fire safety, security and general safety of the property. However, on November 29, Jubb was also served with a Closure Notice by Nottinghamshire Police in relation to ASB issues which will remain in force until February 2018, while the Prohibition Order prevents anyone from living at the property until all repairs and remedial works have taken place.

The former tenant of the property has been rehoused by A1 Housing and the Council’s Housing Needs Team.

Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, Coun Julie Leigh, said: “Working in partnership with a number of different agencies, we have been able to prevent a rogue landlord from taking advantage of a tenant and forcing them to live in uninhabitable and unsafe conditions.

“Thanks to the Council’s Prohibition Order, Susan Jubb must bring her property up to the necessary standard before she will be allowed to rent out the property or allow anyone to live in the property.

“The Closure Notice served by Notts Police will also address any further ASB occurring around the address and be of great relief to the local community.”

Police Constable Mark Topham, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team were notified of problems in relation to the address and its occupants earlier this year.

“Since this time we have been working closely with the local community and Bassetlaw Council to gather evidence of persistent Anti-Social Behaviour and associated incidents linked to the address.

“I attended Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 29, where a Closure Order was granted for a period of three months. During this time it is an offence to remain on or enter the address.

“This is a great example of how a Local Authority and Police can work together to help resolve issues important to the local community.”

The Council was alerted about the condition of the property by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service after the tenant had requested a fire safety check.