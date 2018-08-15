Homeless woman scratched Asda worker in Sutton

A homeless woman assaulted a member of staff at Asda in Sutton who tried to stop her escaping with a stolen packet of Kit Kats, a court heard.

Lucy Andrews attacked the woman at the Asda filling station on June 27, leaving her with scratches on her shoulder.

Andrews, 40, admitted theft and common assault, on August 1, and sentencing was adjourned for a fortnight to see if she could cooperate with the probation service.

On Wednesday, district judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I am not unsympathetic to the position you find yourself in. You have been living rough and sleeping in a tent.

“But that doesn’t give you the right to take whatever you like whenever you want it.”

Andrews apologised for attacking the woman.

She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £50 compensation. She was handed a 12 month community order and must attend 20 rehabilitation days.