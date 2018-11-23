Homeless woman fined for threats in Sutton

A homeless Sutton woman who shouted threats when she was asked to move on has been fined, a court heard.

Police Community Support Officers told Marion Sahan and another woman to leave a fenced off area of Brook Street, on September 5.

Sahan said: “Where the f****** hell are we supposed to go?”

She then threatened to shoot someone, and was asked to stop swearing as there were members of the public with children present.

She said: “I can’t. I will go go to court and f****** shoot him.”

She was last in court in 2008 when she received a “substantial sentence” for obtaining property by deception.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Sahan had been evicted from her council house after complaints about her behaviour.

“There were lots of agreements and civil orders, but she was eventually made homeless,” he said.

“She is extremely frustrated. She was venting that she was being moved on and she felt it was unnecessary.”

Sahan, 56, admitted using threatening and abusive words when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £40, and must pay £30 towards costs and a £30 government surcharge, which will be deducted from her benefits.