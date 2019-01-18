Homeless man who struggled with WPC in Worksop had a cut-throat razor

A homeless man who was carrying a cut-throat razor and the “zombie” drug mamba struggled with a female police officer in Worksop, a court heard.

Dale Rogerson made to escape when the WPC tried to put handcuffs on him, at Sandhill Lake, on January 17, after reports of drug-taking.

“He jumped up and tried to run towards Sandhill Street,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“She jumped on his back and he threw his arms around and tried to throw her to the floor.

“He put his hand in his pocket and they feared he was going for a weapon.”

The WPC used CS spray and her retractable baton to deal with Rogerson, and two members of the public stepped in to help her.

Mamba was found in his pocket, and more of the drug, along with the razor, was found in his bag.

The court heard that Rogerson had been discovered asleep on a sofa at the Regal Centre, on Carlton Road, on December 9.

He was found with a number of documents, including a driving licence which had been stolen from an HGV some weeks before, said Mr Carr.

He tested positive for cocaine and opiates and was ordered to attend a follow-up drug test on December 20, which he missed.

The offences put him in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed in June last year, for shoplifting.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Rogerson had been living rough for 12 months.

“He went into the regal Centre because it was cold,” he said. “He is mooching about all day and finds items on the street. Stupidly he kept them in his possession. It is effectively theft by finding.

“At no point has he reached into his bag where the knife was. He wanted to dispose of the drugs. He has made no threats to the police other than trying to get them off him.”

Rogerson, 26, care of Queen Street, admitted failing to attend a drug test, resisting arrest, possession of a blade and a Class B drug, and trespassing, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given a 12 month community order with a six month drug programme, with ten rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge.

Rogerson told magistrates said he was “deadly serious” about quitting drugs.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “Since my mum died it has been a real struggle.”