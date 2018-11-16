Homeless man gets three months for stealing two jumpers in Mansfield

A homeless man who stole two jumpers from a Mansfield store has been imprisoned for three months.

CCTV showed William Gamble taking the items from the New Look store, in Westgate, on November 15.

He was stopped by a security guard, and the clothes were recovered, said prosecutor Robert Carr, but Gamble tested positive for cocaine at the police station.

The theft put him in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed on September 26 for theft, and the court heard he is on licence after his released from prison in October.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He was in receipt of Universal Credit and received £300 at the start of the month, but it disappeared due to his drug use.

“The monthly payment made it difficult for him to budget and he stole because he had no money.”

Gamble, 32, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates handed him 12 weeks for breaching the conditional discharge, and 12 weeks for the theft. He will serve half the time and then be released on licence.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.