Holidays are coming as iconic Coca-Cola truck visits Gainsborough

Thousands of visitors turned out to see the famous Coca-Cola truck when it visited Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough for the second time.

And despite rainy weather on the Sunday the crowds turned out to enjoy the festive fun as well as grabbing a selfie and a free Coca Cola sample from the truck team.

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager, said: “We are delighted that the Coca Cola Truck Tour chose Marshall’s Yard as one of their locations again this year.

“We’ve had some fantastic feedback from shoppers and would like to say a big thank you to all the companies and local organisations who supported the festive weekend.”