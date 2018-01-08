Heroes of the Airfield exhibition at Heritage Centre

Gainsborough’s Heritage Centre’s current temporary exhibition is courtesy of Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire and explores Heroes of the Airfields and Heroines of the Homefront.

The Heroes of the Airfields travelling exhibition examines the air threat to the United Kingdom in the First World War and the British response, focusing on the contribution made to the nation’s defence by Lincolnshire airmen.

The Heroines of the Home Front exhibition examines the different ways women contributed to the war effort during 1914 to 1918, and focuses on changes in their social status before, during and after this period.

During this exhibition, the centre will be open for free access to explore the history behind Lincolnshire’s Heroes and Heroines.

The centre is open every Tuesday from 10am to 4pm, Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.