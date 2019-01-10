Photo by Pixabay

Here's your guide to ten of the best festivals in Nottinghamshire

Eat, drink and make merry at one of the many festivals in Nottinghamshire.

From savouring a pint of real ale to feasting on a banquet of opera, from rocking out to the best bands to immersing yourself in nature, there's plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Dot To Dot Festival takes place in various venues across Nottingham on May 26 and also in Manchester and Bristol. It features the hottest talent and emerging artists. Previous contributors have included The 1975, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Ed Sheeran. Go to www.dottodotfestiva.co.uk
Dot To Dot Festival takes place in various venues across Nottingham on May 26 and also in Manchester and Bristol. It features the hottest talent and emerging artists. Previous contributors have included The 1975, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Ed Sheeran. Go to www.dottodotfestiva.co.uk
other
Buy a Photo
Flossie Malavialle, Sunjay and Ranagri are among the artists playing at Southwell Festival from June 6 to 9. To find out more about the folk music and dance weekend at Southwell Racecourse go to www.festivalforall.com
Flossie Malavialle, Sunjay and Ranagri are among the artists playing at Southwell Festival from June 6 to 9. To find out more about the folk music and dance weekend at Southwell Racecourse go to www.festivalforall.com
other
Buy a Photo
Stormzy and Craig David are among the artists who have played at Detonate Festival. Big names for this year's festival have yet to be announced but make a date to be at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on June 8. For more details, go to www.detonate1.co.uk
Stormzy and Craig David are among the artists who have played at Detonate Festival. Big names for this year's festival have yet to be announced but make a date to be at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on June 8. For more details, go to www.detonate1.co.uk
other
Buy a Photo
The Hucknall Byron Festival celebrates the life of poet Lord Bryon in various venues in and around the town. This year's festival runs from July 5 to 7. Go to www.newsteadabbeybyronsociety.org
The Hucknall Byron Festival celebrates the life of poet Lord Bryon in various venues in and around the town. This year's festival runs from July 5 to 7. Go to www.newsteadabbeybyronsociety.org
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3