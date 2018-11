Early fog will lift, followed by a dry morning with a few bright spells. Cloud then thickening from the west during the afternoon, with rain and strengthening winds spreading east. Rain turning heavy and persistent across the Peak District later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight it will be breezy, with outbreaks of rain during the evening. These likely easing for a time, before breezy conditions return by dawn, with further rain or drizzle possible. Turning less cold. Minimum temperature 5 °C.