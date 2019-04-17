Here are the Nottinghamshire attractions opening for FREE for one day only

Almost 30 attractions in Nottinghamshire will do away with their entrance fees for one day only - offering a free day out for all the family.
Country parks, museums and stately homes are all set to welcome visitors for free, as part of BBC Radio Nottingham's Big Day Out.
Attractions will be offering special tours, taster sessions or free admission on April 28, so gather the family, pack a picnic, and have a great day out!
For entry, you will need to show your the Big Day Out print out (or have it on your phone), which you can download by clicking here