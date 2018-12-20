Super slimmers shed 51 stone between them in time for Christmas

The Bawtry Slimming World group has more reason than most to celebrate this Christmas after completing a successful seasonal slim down.

Back in October, members set out to achieve their weight-loss goals in time for Christmas and new year.

Members of the Bawtry Slimming World group who have lost 51 stone between them

The festive challenge was part of Slimming World’s Believe…in a Slimming World Christmas campaign, which aimed to help members of its 18,000 groups across the UK and Ireland enjoy their greatest Christmas ever and give themselves the best Christmas present – a chance to feel happier and healthier.

Ten weeks later and the Bawtry group members are now a combined 51 stone lighter.

To celebrate their success, they held a Christmas party, complete with Christmas decorations, delicious party food and more!

Gemma Cosby, the consultant who runs the Bawtry Group, said: “This is a fabulous achievement by the whole team in just a few short weeks.

“We’ve been learning how to food optimise the Christmas buffets, party snacks and tipples to help slimmers enjoy the festive season but also ensure they look fabulous in their Christmas party outfits.

“We also looked at the menus for a delicious Christmas Day meal – keeping everything super tasty and healthy with lashings of lean meats and tasty vegetables, along with that all-important Christmas dessert.”

Gemma took over the running of the Bawtry group back in August, after losing more then three stone herself and maintaining her new slim look for more than two years.

She continued: “With Slimming World you really can achieve your weight loss dreams, whilst eating normal, everyday tasty meals and never going hungry.

“With the motivation and support of an amazing group (of fellow slimmers) you’ll learn how to maximise the taste whilst minimising your waist.”

Next year is set to be a very special one for the Slimming World organisation as it will be celebrating 50 years of helping people to lose weight.

Gemma added: “Next year will be incredible – it’s Slimming World’s golden year and we’ve already got lots of exciting things planned for our members.

“There really is no better time to join us and make your dreams come true.”

The Bawtry Slimming World group meets every Thursday at 3.30pm and 5.30pm at the New Hall on Station Road.

To find out more call or text Gemma on 07943 925784.

For details of your nearest group, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.