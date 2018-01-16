GUARDIAN ROSE: Selfless Whitwell woman has helped keep OAP Luncheon Club running for 24 years

A selfless Whitwell woman who has helped run the village’s OAP Luncheon Club for almost a quarter of a century has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Anne Holmes was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at Whitwell Community Centre, where the Luncheon Club takes place every Thursday.

Anne, who has two children and four grandchildren, may be 80 but she still make it to the Luncheon Club every wee- a feat all the more admirable as she has recently been battling cancer.

She was nominated by her daughter, Josie Woods, who wanted see her mum recognised for her long-standing service and deciation to the Luncheon Club.

Josie said: “My mum is the kind of person who is always putting others before herself, and she has always been like that.

“She was really shocked but happy to receive the rose award.

“There were a few tears, here and there.

“My mum has been really poorly lately, and she has her food and bad days, but has always been determined to get to every club meeting.

“She loves helping out at the club with her friends Mary, June and Dorothy. They make a great team.”

The Luncheon Club is important in the Whitwell because it’s not just about getting a hot meal, says Josie.

“Members have a game of bingo and enjoy other entertainment as well as some companionship,” she said.

“It’s a social gathering that is enjoyed by many pensioners in Whitwell.”

